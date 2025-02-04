BC Dental Association Urges Provincial Government to Halt Legislation Threatening Access to Oral Healthcare

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Dental Association (BCDA) today launched a public petition urging the provincial government to make critical changes to the Health Professions & Occupations Act (HPOA) and protect access to care in BC. The Association warns that the legislation, as it currently stands, could lead to fewer available professionals, longer wait times, and higher costs for patients.

"Since HPOA legislation was first discussed in 2019, the BCDA has voiced significant concerns about the legislation's potential impact on health care professionals, and the public who need to access care," said Dr. Anita Gartner, BCDA President. "From the outset, the BC government's consultation process on this extensive piece of legislation was insufficient and they've ignored the serious concerns of dentists and patients. If enacted, this legislation threatens to undermine access to oral care for the people of BC. We are now inviting the public to add their voices to our concerns."

The Association representing over 4000 dentists in BC is inviting all British Columbians to sign the petition, calling on the provincial government to pause the enactment of the HPOA and commit to a full, transparent consultation on its impacts. Key concerns include the lack of meaningful consultation, the risk of regulatory changes deterring health care professionals from staying or coming to BC, unresolved issues around the complaints process, ministerial board appointments, and unclear bylaw consultation timelines.

"The HPOA as it exists now reflects an unnecessary regulatory overreach by government that could result in fewer oral health practitioners in BC, greater costs for patients, and less access to care," said Dr. Gartner. "More consultation is needed before this legislation is put into force to ensure it is effective for health caregivers and the patients they serve."

Dr. Gartner, a pediatric dentist, noted the added pressures the legislation could create.

"In my practice, I care for young and vulnerable patients, and I see firsthand the challenges our profession faces—staff shortages, administrative burdens, and rising costs—all of which threaten to strain the system and affect access to care," said Dr. Gartner. "If the HPOA proceeds unchanged, it will only worsen these challenges, jeopardizing the care that so many families depend on."

"The dentists of BC are asking the public to stand with us. We invite everyone in BC to sign the petition and join our call to protect access to high-quality oral health care in our province."

To learn more about the HPOA and sign the petition, visit https://bcdental.org/hpoa/.

