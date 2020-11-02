BBTV Virtually Opens The Market

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. BBTV is an enabling platform with a stated mission of advancing the world through the democratization of content. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In June 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers of digital platforms with 596 million globally, who consumed more than 54 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies. For more information visit: https://www.bbtv.com/