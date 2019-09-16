BBQ Québec ranks No. 155 on the 2019 Growth 500 of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

– Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies –

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked BBQ Québec No. 155 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Most impressively, in the retail industry, the ranking makes Top 10!

The Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.

BBQ Québec made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 586%.

"The thing that makes me the most proud is to see that we are one of the few businesses in the retail industry to benefit from such growth in 2019. To be in the Top 10 in this category shows that our efforts to innovate and being trend setters in our industry are rewarded.

The effort and engagement of each and every staff members is the real win. Without the trust clients put in us and the team, this success would have never been achieved. In an industry thought of as being seasonal, it's incredible to see that we can share our passion for the BBQ, 365 days a year" says Max Lavoie, Co-President of BBQ Québec

About BBQ Québec

BBQ Québec was founded by Max and JP Lavoie, two young visionaries from the Quebec City area, Quebec.

For years now, they've been completely dedicated to the BBQ lifestyle by perfecting their grilling techniques and working with different types of BBQs.

In 2012, they created the brand: BBQ Québec. In order to offer personalized service to barbecue enthusiasts like them, an outstanding customer experience and expertise so that they could share their passion to the rest of the world : they inaugurated their very first store location in Quebec City in 2014. In 2019, they can now count 4 official BBQ Québec boutiques, one franchise, one authorized dealer location and a transactional website. The company also distributes its products across the province of Québec through its distribution channel, in almost 800 various point of sales made of hardware stores, convenience stores, butcher shops, as well as across a grocery chain, where "ready to grill" products are also offered.

In 2019, they also partnered with Canada's largest beer company developing a refreshment & BBQ campaign which reached over a quarter million households in Québec. House of BBQ Experts, its sister brand is also already well known in North America, in the anglophone community and was introduced in 2019.

As of today, BBQ Québec is managed by 3 owners including a woman as a CEO growing in a man's world, which has broadened the company to where it stands and where its going.

BBQ Québec has been on a mission to share its passion among the world and wishes that together, we can change the world one bbq at a time.

www.bbqquebec.com

www.facebook.com/BBQquebec

@bbqquebec

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com

