Bayshore's new digital platform to transform Canadian home and community health care in a post-pandemic world

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is proud to announce the launch of the Bayshore Digital Experience Platform (Bayshore DXP) designed to accelerate the shift from hospital to patient-centered home health care in Canada.

Bayshore DXP is a launch pad to support the evolution of a suite of digital home health care services that will enhance the experience for patients, caregivers and frontline workers. It also enables Bayshore to partner with healthcare organizations and industry stakeholders across Canada on innovative digital initiatives by supporting ease of integration.

Bayshore DXP is the result of a three-year strategic investment initiative led by a team of innovative digital architects who are part of Bayshore Digital. Using Human-Centered Service Design principles, the Bayshore Digital team works closely with patients and caregivers to design digital health care solutions with world-class patient experiences.

"We believe by leveraging over 50 years of community health care experience and engaging with patients and caregivers using our services in designing solutions, we will create significant value for both the person receiving care and for the larger health care system in the post-pandemic world," said Kevin Webster, Chief Operating Officer at Bayshore.

Each year, Bayshore's 14,500 health care professionals deliver virtual and in-person community care to more than 350,000 patients. With the launch of its new digital platform, Bayshore is best-positioned to improve health outcomes and provide comprehensive solutions for seniors and those living with chronic diseases in communities across the country.

"Bayshore DXP is a scalable future-facing platform built on the Amazon Web Services cloud. The open architecture ensures Bayshore, Canada's leading national integrated health care service organization will be at the intersection of care and technology as health care transforms," said Webster.

Bayshore Digital team is currently preparing to rollout several digital products, including virtual care and remote patient monitoring that have been tested and scaled during COVID-19 given the exponential growth in non-contact care beyond the walls of hospitals.

The intersection of health care services and digital technologies in communities across Canada presents an opportunity to transform healthcare and ensure a sustainable future for our publicly-funded system.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 81 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 14,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to three innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions, CAREpath Digital Health, and Bayshore Digital. The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging reclaim or maintain their independence.

