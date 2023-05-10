Bayshore HealthCare retains Platinum Club status as part of Canada's Best Managed companies

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is pleased to announce it has requalified and maintained Platinum Club status on Deloitte's list of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

Platinum Club membership is exclusive to Canada's leading organizations that have been Best Managed companies for seven years or more and is the highest designation awarded. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed companies for 17 consecutive years, with this year marking the eighth time Bayshore has been awarded platinum status.

"It is an honour to once again be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed companies and achieve Platinum Club status. The entire Bayshore team has worked tirelessly to maintain this level of success and we are proud to have our efforts acknowledged by Deloitte," said Stuart Cottrelle, Bayshore President. "This recognition is testament to our commitment to clinical excellence, digital innovation, and dedication to providing the best possible experience for our employees and clients."

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies is the country's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian headquartered companies for innovative, world–class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, companies such as Bayshore HealthCare have accelerated by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth."

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Saleforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and is one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging to reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca/

