Bayshore HealthCare achieves "Accredited with Exemplary Standing" status from Accreditation Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is proud to announce that the Bayshore Pediatric and Specialty Nursing (BPSN) program in Burnaby, British Columbia has achieved Accredited with Exemplary Standing status, the highest possible recognition from Accreditation Canada. This achievement highlights Bayshore's commitment to patient safety, quality care, and alignment with international standards for healthcare excellence.

Bayshore HealthCare BPSN Burnaby Branch (CNW Group/Bayshore HealthCare)

"I want to congratulate our team for achieving this recognition," says Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "This reinforces Bayshore's expertise and commitment to delivering high quality and compassionate care to the people we serve."

Established in 2003, the BPSN program delivers nursing support services through in-home and in-school respite nursing care for children and youth with medically complex and fragile health needs. The program operates across three of British Columbia's five health regions: Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, and Island Health.

"We take great pride in this accomplishment, as it demonstrates our organization's dedication to providing safe, high-quality, patient-centered care," says Lisa Ternoway, Area Director in Burnaby, British Columbia. "This recognition underscores the hard work and passion of Bayshore employees, whose expertise and compassion drive our efforts every day."

Accreditation Canada evaluated Bayshore's compliance with essential standards including leadership, medication management, infection control, home care services, staffing, and service excellence. The assessment included interviews with leaders, staff, clients, families, and community partners, as well as direct observation of patient care to verify best practices.

"We are proud to have met and surpassed national standards set by Accreditation Canada, which places the highest value on the safety, well-being, and dignity of patients, their families, and the communities we serve," says Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer at Bayshore HealthCare.

Accreditation Canada, an independent non-profit accreditor for more than 65 years, evaluates health and social service organizations in Canada and internationally.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare puts patients at the heart of everything we do. Mission driven and family run, Bayshore Healthcare is Canada's trusted health and home care partner. With over 18,000 dedicated professionals serving more than 400,000 patients, families and communities annually, we are committed to getting Canadians the care they need where and when they need it. For more information, please visit bayshore.ca

