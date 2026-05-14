Bayshore HealthCare named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Achieves Platinum Status for eleventh consecutive year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare is proud to be among Canada's Best Managed Companies for the twentieth year and for maintaining Platinum Status, the highest level of achievement. As Canada's trusted healthcare partner, Bayshore HealthCare is committed to clinical excellence and innovation to support the health needs of Canadians.

"We are proud to provide compassionate care to Canadians where they want it most, in their homes and communities," said Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "Our team's dedication to patient care, inclusive culture, and our commitment to innovation enables us to strengthen home and community care from coast to coast."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is a prominent national awards program that celebrates innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial firms undergo demanding and independent evaluation to compete for this designation. All candidates are reviewed by a panel of independent judges, including program sponsors and special guests.

Bayshore HealthCare continues to meet high standards in operational excellence, talent development and patient care. Notable achievements include retaining ISO 9001:2015 certification, and Accreditations Canada awarding the Pediatric and Specialty Nursing program in Burnaby, British Columbia with "Accredited with Exemplary Standing" status. Bayshore HealthCare continues to launch new digital health platforms and services to meet evolving health care demands.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "This year's winners, including Bayshore, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare puts patients at the heart of everything we do. Mission driven and family run, Bayshore Healthcare is Canada's trusted health, home care, and pharmacy partner. With over 18,000 dedicated professionals serving more than 400,000 patients, families and communities annually, we are committed to getting Canadians the care they need where and when they need it. For more information, please visit bayshore.ca

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

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