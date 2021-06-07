Baylin Welcomes Leighton Carroll as New Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Leighton Carroll has agreed to join the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Carroll succeeds Randy Dewey, who is stepping down from his management and board role to pursue other opportunities but will be staying on in an advisory capacity for an interim period to support the transition to the new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Carroll brings 25 years of experience in wireless networks, holding progressively senior positions within AT&T, including as leader of significant business units within AT&T and as Merger & Integration Executive. As Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Maritime Services (a joint venture of AT&T), he grew a small operation of US$3.7 million in revenue into one of the world's leading technology enabled service providers with revenue of US$106 million and strong EBITDA levels, all in 3 ½ years, and expanded the business into Europe and Asia. In his role as Merger & Integration Executive, he led the acquisitions of Cricket Wireless and the divested properties of Alltel from Verizon, substantially increasing growth of each business beyond target levels. As former CEO of Squan, he transformed a New York metro wireless construction firm into a wireless and transport engineering and delivery company with 11 offices in 10 states. Leighton joins Baylin as the former President of QuadGen, a global network and engineering services company, which in his tenure grew substantially through increased revenue and customer diversification. During his career, Mr. Carroll has demonstrated strong corporate leadership and the ability to achieve significant revenue and customer growth, increasing value for stakeholders.

Mr. Carroll is a graduate of Virginia Tech and has continued his executive education at various other universities in the United States, including Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Business. Mr. Carroll is based in Atlanta, Georgia, where he will remain for the time being.

"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead a company with world-class products and reach and particularly excited about the engineering talent at Baylin and their potential to drive growth and innovation," commented Mr. Carroll. "I am eager to move the business forward and engage our customers to better serve their needs."

Jeffrey C. Royer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, remarked that "Leighton is an ideal choice to lead Baylin in its efforts to drive long-term, profitable growth and shareholder value. We are looking forward to Baylin achieving its undoubted potential under his leadership."

"I would personally like to thank Randy for his leadership and dedication to the business since he became CEO in 2015", continued Mr. Royer. "He has seen the business through some very difficult challenges and I and the other directors wish him every success in the next stage of his career."

Mr. Dewey said, "I am very proud to have to have led the Company over the past six years. We have built a strong foundation and I wish the Company and its people every success. I look forward to working with Leighton over the coming weeks to support a seamless transition and to my next adventure in business."

Mr. Carroll looks forward to meeting investors soon after he assumes his new role.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

