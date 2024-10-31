Baylin Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call Thursday November 7, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX: BYL) (the "Company" or "Baylin"), a diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of passive and active radio frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services, will hold a conference call to discuss its Q3 2024 financial results on Thursday November 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Nohdomi, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to participate using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday November 7, 2024 TIME: 8 a.m. (ET) DIAL IN NUMBER: (+1) 800-836-8184 or (+1) 289-819-1350 CONFERENCE ID#: 69128

Rapid Connect: To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3YeeWPL

Webcast: This call is on webcast and can be accessed at https://app.webinar.net/zRnWDLXDywX

About Baylin

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of passive and active radio frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]