Baylin Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX:BYL) (the "Company" or "Baylin"), a diversified leading global wireless technology management company, will hold a conference call to discuss its 2019 third quarter financial results on Wednesday November 6th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Randy Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer and Daniel Kim, EVP Corporate Development. All interested parties are invited to participate.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday November 6, 2019



TIME: 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time



DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450





1-888-231-8191



CONFERENCE ID#: 6693762



Webcast URL (EN):

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924935/A6B97A9F852608008CB3CC0F6BB13EB1

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., kelly.myles@baylintech.com

Related Links

www.baylintech.com

