Baylin Technologies Issues Common Shares To Fund Debenture Interest

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) today announced that it has issued 451,070 common shares to holders of its 6.5% Convertible Unsecured Debentures (the "Debentures"), representing 59% of the Debentures, who elected to receive common shares in lieu of cash interest payable on the Debentures on the December 31, 2020 interest payment date. These common shares represent less than 1% of Baylin's currently outstanding common shares. The balance of the interest was paid in cash.

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

