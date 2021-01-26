Baylin Technologies Inc. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company"), a leading diversified, global wireless technology management company, is issuing this news release in light of unusual trading activity in its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In light of that activity, the Company was contacted by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in accordance with its usual practice. While the Company does not normally comment on market activity, at the request of IIROC, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in its business that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a leading, diversified, global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products and services. Baylin aspires to meet its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

