Baylin Technologies Appoints JJ Kim, President of Mobile and Network Business

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. JJ Kim has joined its Galtronics Korea subsidiary as President of the Mobile and Network business. The Mobile and Network business line, headquartered in Korea and with production facilities in Vietnam, designs and produces antennas for mobile phones, personal computers, tablets, IoT and wirelessly connected devices.

Mr. Kim brings over three decades of experience and relationships in the Korean electronics ecosystem, having been a country manager for several non-Korean western companies over the course of his career. He has a strong track record of success in building businesses, generating and increasing sales revenue, and leading employees to successfully deliver positive results.

"I am pleased that we were able to attract and hire a talented leader like JJ to lead our Mobile business unit. Over the course of his career, he has shown an ability to build teams focused on delivering positive results in a short amount of time. I look forward to partnering with JJ as we work towards a successful outcome for that business and for Baylin overall," said Leighton Carroll, Baylin Technologies Chief Executive Officer.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

