Baylin Technologies Announces $860,000 (CAD) Order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Short-Term Extension to Credit Agreement

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL, OTCQB:BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Advantech Wireless Technologies subsidiary recently won a C$860,000 order for its high-power amplifiers from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA").

In preparation for the next hurricane season, NOAA will use Advantech's high-power amplifiers to carry the telemetry, tracking and control links for their fleet of Geostationary (GEO) weather observation satellites. NOAA's dedicated scientists use cutting edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide decision makers with reliable information when they need it.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO, said, "Baylin is pleased to receive this follow-on order from NOAA to supply our 1.25 kW S-band amplifier systems as the Agency prepares for the upcoming hurricane season. High power is our forte, and this is another example of our unique capabilities delivering mission critical capabilities for our customers."

The Company is currently in the process of settling a new amended and restated credit agreement with its lender to extend the Company's revolving credit facility until April 30, 2026. In order to provide sufficient time to settle the new credit agreement, the lender has agreed to a short-term extension of the current credit facility from March 31 to April 30, 2025.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

For further information contact: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies [email protected]