Baylin Technologies Antennas Selected for a Multi-Phase Antenna Upgrade Program in New York City

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders totaling more than $565,000.00 CAD for its high-performance antennas from one of North America's largest providers of shared communications infrastructure.

Baylin subsidiary, Galtronics, is a leading radio frequency ("RF") antenna technology innovator delivering high performance solutions that unlock capacity, improve spectral efficiency, and deliver reliable connectivity in the most complex and high-density deployments. Galtronics works closely with its customers' engineering teams, collaborating to develop tailored antenna solutions that meet network requirements, timelines, and performance goals.

"What makes this purchase order unique is not the size, it's the understanding that this is the first of a multi-phase antenna upgrade program in New York City," said Leighton Carroll, CEO, Baylin Technologies. "Our Galtronics Infrastructure line continues to grow and deliver higher margins over time for our business. People in the wireless business have choices. We continue to win on our innovation and value."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the use, quality and performance of the Galtronics antennas and its potential for revenue and margin growth. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]