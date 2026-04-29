Baylin Technologies Announces Extension to its Credit Facility

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its principal lender, Royal Bank of Canada, has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Company's revolving credit facility from April 30 to May 31, 2026.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, [email protected]