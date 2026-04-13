Baylin Technologies Congratulates NASA and Artemis II Astronauts on Historic Lunar Mission Success

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company) congratulates NASA and the Artemis II astronaut crew on the successful completion of their recent lunar mission, marking another major milestone in human space exploration.

Baylin's Advantech Wireless Technologies subsidiary ("Advantech Wireless") contributed to the mission's success by enabling critical communication links between the Orion spacecraft and Earth. The company's high-power X-band and L/S-band amplifier systems played a vital role in maintaining reliable, high-integrity communications across vast distances--supporting connectivity with the spacecraft as it traveled up to two million kilometres from Earth and orbited the Moon at speeds approaching 40,000 km/h.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Artemis II launch, Advantech Wireless received recognition across multiple media platforms for its contributions to space communications technology. These features highlighted the company's advanced amplifier solutions, which are instrumental in sustaining communications with deep space missions.

To learn more about Advantech's role in the Artemis mission, please use the following media coverage links:

Watch the CBC coverage with English (or your preferred language) subtitles: https://ici.radio-canada.ca/info/videos/1-10632957/mission-artemis-ii-contribution-entreprises-quebecoises

In this informative YouTube video (from the 6:27 mark), discover how the Advantech Wireless amplifiers support communication with the Orion spacecraft across deep space distances: https://lnkd.in/ex46mpmt

"We are incredibly proud to support NASA and its partners in advancing human exploration beyond Earth," said Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin. "Our team's dedication to innovation and reliability ensures that mission-critical communications remain strong--even in the most demanding environments of deep space."

Advantech Wireless Technologies continues to push the boundaries of satellite and space communication systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable exploration, connectivity, and discovery on a global--and now interplanetary--scale.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical and performance capabilities of Advantech Wireless's high power amplifier systems. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations:, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]