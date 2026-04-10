Baylin Technologies Settles Litigation With SpaceBridge

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company") announced today that it has settled its long-running litigation with SpaceBridge Inc. over claims arising out of the Company's acquisition of Advantech Wireless Technologies in January 2018. The settlement is being funded by payments to the parties out of the escrow fund established in connection with the acquisition. Baylin will be receiving cash from the escrow as part of the settlement.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]