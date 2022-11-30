Baylin Technologies Announces Retirement of Galtronics Asia Pacific President

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announces the retirement of Mike Moon, President of the Asia Pacific business unit, effective November 30, 2022. Mr. Moon has led Galtronics Mobile sales, engineering, and manufacturing operations from its base in Korea since 2014. He has also been responsible for all Vietnamese operations.

"The Board of Directors and I thank Mike for his dedication and many contributions to the business during his tenure and wish him the very best in his retirement," said Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies. "Mike has been instrumental in leading the business through a number of challenging periods."

The Company also announced that Mr. Denis Lee, who has worked within the Asia Pacific business since 2004, and most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of Galtronics Vietnam, has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile/Network. Mr. Lee will be instrumental in creating new opportunities and driving efficiencies for the Mobile business.

Additionally, Mr. Edward Kim has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Galtronics Vietnam, having most recently worked as the Deputy General Manager for the Galtronics Vietnam facility.

Finally, the company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Mark Waddell to Senior Vice President of Galtronics Global Manufacturing. Mr. Waddell has led the manufacturing operations in China for Galtronics and will work with Mr. Kim in coordinating operations across the Asia Pacific region for both internal and outsourced manufacturing and supply chain.

Mr. Carroll added, "As key members of our Mobile business, we are pleased to promote both Denis and Edward into roles they are well suited for. We have also been taking steps to better align our manufacturing and engineering capabilities in Korea and Vietnam with our broader team, thereby working to drive further efficiencies into our overall business. In that regard, Mark has been a key leader in transforming our operations in China into a model of efficiency. In his expanded role, we anticipate further improvements in our Galtronics business."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

