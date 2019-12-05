Baylin Technologies Announces Release of Specialized C-Band 5G Filter

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX: BYL) today announced that its Kirkland, Quebec wholly owned subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc. ("Advantech"), has released a specialized filter which will prevent 5G base stations from interfering with C-Band satellite signals. The filter design has been extensively tested and is available for immediate shipment.

The FCC recently announced its decision to make 280 MHz of C-band spectrum available for 5G services. This decision will accelerate the deployment of 5G services, and it will likely cause some interference with satellite service providers who operate in the C-band.

In the foreseeable future, many cellular base station transmitters will be allocated to the 5G network resulting in the ubiquitous presence of interfering signals with sufficiently high-power levels to require the use 5G filters to maintain quality of service.

"We believe that the effects of this decision will be felt, not only in the USA, but in many other regions around the world. Preparations for large-scale 5G deployments are already underway in Europe and Japan. This will prompt existing satellite operators and users of C-band to take preventive measures to protect their existing satellite links from possible interference, or even complete shutdown. With the common use of wide-band receivers, the likelihood of interference is extremely high", said John Restivo, President of Advantech Wireless Technologies.

5G rejection filters from Advantech provide a cost-effective way for C-band operators to stay on the air without having to invest in expensive equipment in order to move their services to higher frequency bands.

About Advantech

Advantech is a leading wireless broadband communications solution provider for commercial, critical infrastructure and government and military customers. Our smarter solutions give clients the freedom to reach further, achieve reliable connectivity anywhere in the world, and accomplish critical missions of global significance. We design turnkey terrestrial and satellite communications solutions that maximize performance and minimize operational costs, all with uncompromising quality. Our customized approach, award-winning R&D and innovative engineering empowers our customers to achieve excellence in communication, while reducing their capital and operating expenditures.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" under applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the customers and potential sales of products by Baylin and assumptions regarding the future performance of Baylin. Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Baylin. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Baylin's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR. Baylin has made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this news release. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, an investor cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Baylin cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Baylin undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

