Baylin Technologies Announces Release of New LTE and 5G Multibeam Antenna Line

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Galtronics USA has launched a new line of multibeam base station antennas supporting Global and North American specifications.

The Galtronics multibeam antennas are already proving effective in traffic-heavy environments. In Q1 2021 a Tier 1 US carrier successfully deployed multiple multibeam antennas at one of North America's top six busiest airports.

Meeting Market Demands

Today's market demands advanced multibeam antennas. The Insight Partners' market research report "Multi-beam Antenna Market Forecast to 2027" predicted the market for multibeam antennas will grow throughout the 2020's as wireless operators seek improved efficiency and service quality.

"The Galtronics multibeam solutions are designed to deliver superior performance in a smaller package and at a more affordable cost than the traditional alternative currently in the market," said Baylin President and CEO Randy Dewey.

New Technology Solutions

Galtronics' multibeam antenna line will compete directly with the large and heavy lens style antennas that have been used widely over the past decade. In developing this new product line, Galtronics successfully solved the beam squint issue typically encountered with traditional multibeam panels by incorporating its patent pending "beam stabilization" technology.

"The Galtronics 6-beam, 4X4 MIMO, high gain base station antenna provides peak performance and peak capacity which improves network performance and enhances the end user experience", explained Minya Gavrilovic, President & CTO of Galtronics USA. "These multibeam base station antennas deliver significant increases in LTE and 5G broadband coverage for high-capacity venues and special event applications as well as in high density urban environments."

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases and is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding new products, the effectiveness of these products and market potential of these products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth in sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]

