Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of Purchase Orders from a Major US Carrier Totaling Over $2M CAD

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company"), a leading diversified, global wireless technology management company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc. (AWT), has received purchase orders totaling over $2 million dollars for its Redundant Frequency Converters and Redundant Solid-State Amplifiers from a major US telecom carrier.

The AWT equipment will be used to connect remote communities in rural parts of the United States via C-Band satellite communications. This hardware will allow internet connections to provide critical communication services, including life-saving emergency dispatch for medical incidents, fire services, 5G and 4G LTE communications and local Wi-Fi communications.

Baylin's President and CEO, Randy Dewey, commented, "This is a long-standing customer relationship and we are delighted our products are required for this important project. It is rewarding to know that the technology our company designs and manufactures provides lifesaving and critical communications around the world."

About Baylin

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a leading, diversified, global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products and services. Baylin aspires to meet its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, it is disclosure regarding events, conditions, developments or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and statements concerning anticipated future events, circumstances, expectations, results, operations or performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases and is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding a purchase order to supply a major US telecom carrier and the benefits of the products being supplied. Forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth in the antenna, satellite telecommunications and related industries, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2020 which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]

