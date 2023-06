Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of over $860,000 CAD in Purchase Orders for Three NFL Stadiums and One MLB Stadium

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary has received a series of orders for over $860,000 for its antennas to be deployed at four major US stadium venues. The projects are all related to C-Band upgrades to enhance carriers' 5G networks, enabling greater capacity and higher data speeds.

"As stadiums continue to upgrade their equipment to enhance the fan experience, we are very pleased to have received these four orders", said Whit Martin, Vice President of Sales for Galtronics. "Due to the quality connections Galtronics antennas provide, we are increasingly receiving requests to work with more and varied customers upgrading connectivity at major sporting events, convention centers, airports, and other large scale venues and facilities."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies, said "Galtronics antennas are specifically designed to support all bands and frequencies, including C-Band. To have our antennas selected for Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs; Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, and T-Mobile Park, home of MLB Seattle Mariners, is very exciting."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

