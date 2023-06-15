Baylin Technologies Announces Its Multibeam Antennas Will Connect Fans to the Action at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada in Montreal

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary's multibeam antennas have been installed at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack in Montreal ahead of this weekend's 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. This builds on other recent successes, with installations of its antennas at three National Football League stadiums and a Major League Baseball Park in the United States.

"Galtronics multibeam antennas will provide coverage to a sold-out crowd in the grandstands, and in other areas of the racetrack facility, to enhance the fan experience", said Whit Martin, Galtronics Wireless Infrastructure VP of Sales.

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies, said "Carriers want the best wireless experience for their customers. The Canadian Grand Prix is a perfect example of wireless users needing enhanced coverage and throughput. At an event like an F1 race, attendees post pictures and videos on social media while keeping up with the race itself on mobile apps. With capacity and data speed critically important to the customer experience, Galtronics' proprietary multibeam antennas were chosen to enhance coverage for this marquee event in Montreal."

The F1 circuit runs from March to November. Galtronics' antennas will also be broadly deployed at Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix in October. Whit Martin said the installation in Mexico "will facilitate coverage in all seating areas and also at the field level for live music entertainment following the race".

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

