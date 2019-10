Baylin Technologies Announces It Has Released to Production a 12 Port Base Station Antenna to Major North American Carriers

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies ("Baylin";TSX:BYL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Galtronics USA, Inc. ("Galtronics"), has released to production a six-foot, 12 port base station (macro) antenna to major North American carriers.

The 12 port base station antenna will support all of North American mid-band frequencies on eight of its ports and will support true 4x4 MIMO on existing Cellular 850 band, LTE 700 band and the new 600 MHz band. For context, the 600 MHz band has been reserved to provide 5G coverage for macro antenna deployments.

This base station antenna provides the highest possible gain in a small and lightweight formfactor. The antenna's sharp azimuth radiation patterns will mitigate interference issues and improve performance in both 4G and 5G systems.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin, is excited about this recent product release. "Galtronics has been leading the industry in the development of small cell antennas and has now added a comprehensive line of base station antennas to its portfolio. The breadth of full antenna solutions that Galtronics offers today, including DAS, Small Cell and Base Stations, is not found in companies of our size."

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" under applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the customers and potential sales of products by Baylin and assumptions regarding the future performance of Baylin. Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Baylin. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Baylin's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR. Baylin has made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this news release. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, an investor cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Baylin cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Baylin undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

