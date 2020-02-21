Baylin Technologies Announces Filing of Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced that it has filed a (final) short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to offer up to $100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units, or any combination of those securities, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will be described in an accompanying prospectus supplement, which will be filed with securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

A copy of the short form prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

