Baylin Technologies Announces Expansion into European Market with Growing Demand for its Patented Multibeam Antennas

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary has begun selling its multibeam antennas directly to European wireless carriers and systems integrators, a first for the company.

Wireless carriers have been preparing their networks this spring and summer in advance of the jam-packed concert and event season. Large events require technologies capable of handling high capacity and high data throughput in dense customer environments. The patented Galtronics multibeam antennas are unique in their ability to handle large scale events in a cost-effective manner for wireless carriers. Based on the strength of their adoption in the United States and Canada, European wireless customers have started to use the technology as well.

The first European multibeam antenna was deployed at Phoenix Park in Dublin in time for the June 1st to 5th Bord Bia Bloom festival, one of Ireland's largest (120,000 attendees) events. Just north of Dublin, Galtronics had its multibeam antenna installed at Slane Castle to support the wireless traffic generated by the 80,000 people who attended the Harry Styles concert on June 10th.

Galtronics multibeam antennas were also deployed by an Italian wireless carrier to provide enhanced capacity, coverage, and throughput to the large crowds at various concerts in both Rome and Milan.

Most recently, Galtronics antennas have also been installed for the Pope's upcoming visit to Portugal for the 37th World Youth Day, August 2nd to 6th, where 400,000 are expected to gather. Moreover, several of the carriers have ordered additional units after seeing the capabilities of the multibeam antennas first-hand during their recent deployments.

Baylin CEO, Leighton Carroll, said, "When your technology is truly innovative and cost-effective, you have the opportunity to open new markets for your business. The Galtronics multibeam antennas are a unique technology which is opening doors for our business in markets where we have not been previously. We look forward to continuing to build on these new customer relationships."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. It focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

