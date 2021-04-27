Baylin Technologies Announces Approval of Macro Base Station Antennas for 5G by Tier 1 Carrier

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce the approval of two new base station antennas by a major Tier 1 US carrier for use in its 5G macro deployments. The antennas are designed by Galtronics USA, Baylin's subsidiary.

The Regional Procurement Advantage

Today's announcement marks a significant achievement for Baylin Technologies. Telecom carriers often procure equipment at the regional level by selecting technologies approved at the corporate level for technical specifications and pricing suitability. Having received corporate approval, the Galtronics base station antennas can now be purchased by regional markets working to build or maintain their networks.

Two Approved Galtronics Base Station Antennas

The two approved Galtronics base station antennas include an 8-port 5G antenna and a 20-port 4G/5G antenna.

The 8-port base station antenna is a C-band 5G antenna with 8T8R azimuth beamforming. This type of base station antenna and 8T8R radio maintains the very high-performance standard required for an effective 5G roll-out and is a lower-cost alternative (CAPEX and OPEX) to full 32T32R or 64T64R Massive MIMO solutions.

The second approved antenna — a 20-port, 8' base station model — supports all North American mid-band frequencies on eight of its ports, true 4x4 MIMO on existing Cellular 850 and LTE 700 bands and includes the 8-ports of C-band with azimuth beamforming capabilities required for 5G deployment. This base station antenna is also designed in the same footprint as the conventional 4G counterparts, with superior performance plus added C-band Massive MIMO coverage using Galtronics' patent pending technology.

Galtronics recently announced the successful roll-out of its multibeam antenna line, which is also designed for macro networks. The multibeams are most often used in niche traffic-dense scenarios, while these two newly-approved base station antennas have been developed for broad use across much of North America.

Minya Gavrilovic, President & CTO of Galtronics explains, "Our successes in designing products for the Small Cell and DAS arenas have given our customers confidence that Galtronics can also supply macro antennas for their 5G networks. These antennas provide ideal solutions that allow carriers to continue their 4G deployments while future-proofing their near-term 5G C-band needs simultaneously."

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products, terrestrial microwave products, and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases and is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding new products, the effectiveness of these products and market potential of these products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth in sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

