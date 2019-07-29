Baylin Technologies Announces $400,000 in Orders of Newly Designed Stadium Antennas for a Major Canadian Carrier as They Prepare For 5G Installations

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX:BYL) (the "Company" or "Baylin"), a diversified leading global wireless technology management company, announced it has received orders totaling $400,000 from a major Canadian carrier for its newly designed antennas for use in CFL and other major Canadian stadiums.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin, explains the order. "Galtronics' sales and engineering team has being working closely with a major Canadian carrier over the last three months to design and produce a new single-sector MIMO antenna that will support upgraded specifications for 5G frequencies in high capacity and stadium venues. This was a global effort from our entire team, and we are very proud of the design quality and turnaround time and certainly the resulting orders. In total, these stadium installations will utilize 5 different Galtronics' antennas "

Galtronics is the leading antenna vendor for DAS solutions in stadiums and major venues in Canada.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., kelly.myles@baylintech.com

Related Links

www.baylintech.com

