Baylin Technologies Announces $1.8M+ Order for High-Power Solid State Amplifiers Supporting U.S. Space Force Programs

Order from leading government systems integrator reinforces position in mission-critical satellite communications infrastructure

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company) today announced its Advantech Wireless Technologies subsidiary has received an order totalling more than $1.8 million CAD for high power L- and S-band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) from a major government defense systems integrator. The amplifiers will support Command and Control (C2) communications links for programs associated with the United States Space Force.

The order reflects demand for resilient, high-performance RF infrastructure in mission-critical space and defense applications.

The GaN-based SSPAs incorporate the company's latest CAN-Bus monitoring and control (M&C) architecture and are designed with soft-fail redundancy, enabling high availability and operational continuity in demanding environments.

This award underscores Advantech Wireless Technologies' growing role in supporting next-generation defense and space communications systems. As global investment in secure satellite communications and space-based infrastructure continues to accelerate, the company is well positioned to address increasing requirements for high-reliability, high efficiency RF solutions.

"This order highlights the increasing need for robust and resilient RF amplification technologies in critical space-based communications," said Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin. "Our GaN-based platform and advanced control architecture are designed to meet the stringent performance and reliability standards required for these applications."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical and performance capabilities of and demand for Advantech's SSPAs. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]