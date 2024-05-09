Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Baylin Technologies Inc.

May 09, 2024, 15:32 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 124,102,070 common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 82.3% of the number of common shares outstanding at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee

 

Votes in Favour

 

Votes Withheld

 

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Leighton Carroll

122,958,339

99.89

138,308

0.11

Janice Davis

122,956,913

99.89

139,734

0.11

Bejoy Pankajakshan

122,930,839

99.87

165,808

0.13

Barry Reiter

122,930,874

99.87

165,773

0.13

Jeffrey Royer

122,946,039

99.88

150,608

0.12

David Saska

122,931,574

99.87

165,073

0.13

Donald Simmonds

122,932,339

99.87

164,308

0.13

Harold Wolkin

122,722,336

99.70

374,311

0.30

Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

124,008,836

99.92

93,234

0.08
ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc.

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the...