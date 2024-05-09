Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 124,102,070 common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 82.3% of the number of common shares outstanding at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Leighton Carroll 122,958,339 99.89 138,308 0.11 Janice Davis 122,956,913 99.89 139,734 0.11 Bejoy Pankajakshan 122,930,839 99.87 165,808 0.13 Barry Reiter 122,930,874 99.87 165,773 0.13 Jeffrey Royer 122,946,039 99.88 150,608 0.12 David Saska 122,931,574 99.87 165,073 0.13 Donald Simmonds 122,932,339 99.87 164,308 0.13 Harold Wolkin 122,722,336 99.70 374,311 0.30

Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage 124,008,836 99.92 93,234 0.08

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]