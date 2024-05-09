Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 09, 2024, 15:32 ET
TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 124,102,070 common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 82.3% of the number of common shares outstanding at the record date for the Meeting.
Matter 1: Election of Directors
On a vote by way of ballot, each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
Nominee
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Leighton Carroll
|
122,958,339
|
99.89
|
138,308
|
0.11
|
Janice Davis
|
122,956,913
|
99.89
|
139,734
|
0.11
|
Bejoy Pankajakshan
|
122,930,839
|
99.87
|
165,808
|
0.13
|
Barry Reiter
|
122,930,874
|
99.87
|
165,773
|
0.13
|
Jeffrey Royer
|
122,946,039
|
99.88
|
150,608
|
0.12
|
David Saska
|
122,931,574
|
99.87
|
165,073
|
0.13
|
Donald Simmonds
|
122,932,339
|
99.87
|
164,308
|
0.13
|
Harold Wolkin
|
122,722,336
|
99.70
|
374,311
|
0.30
Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors was authorized to fix their remuneration.
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
124,008,836
|
99.92
|
93,234
|
0.08
Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.
SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.
For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]
