Baylin Announces $500,000 Purchase Orders For New York Metro Area Installation

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) (the "Company" or "Baylin") announced today that antennas of its Galtronics subsidiary have been selected for a 200-site project in the New York Metro area. The purchase orders for approximately $500,000 CAD are from a large global third-party neutral host operator.

The small cell antennas will be installed as part of the first phase of a network upgrade and will be deployed on utility poles to provide LTE and 5G coverage, supporting network densification efforts by Tier 1 wireless operators.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO said, "Being trusted to provide an outstanding small cell solution in Manhattan and throughout the City is a testament to the quality of our technology. Third party operators, or 3POs, work with all the top US wireless carriers. That means our solutions not only have to make economical sense for the 3PO, but they also must deliver outstanding RF capabilities that provide a quality solution for major wireless operators. Knowing this is only the first phase, meaning there will be further orders, is exciting and ties into our long-term growth strategy for our Wireless Infrastructure business. Through customer and product diversification, we continue to set the business up for long term success."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the performance and capabilities of the Galtronics small cell antennas and the expectation for further orders. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]