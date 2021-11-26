Baylin Announces Successful Conclusion of TSX Delisting Review

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") that the TSX has completed its review of the Company and determined that the Company meets the TSX's requirements for continued listing of its common shares and 6.5% Extendible Convertible Unsecured Debentures (TSX: BYL.DB).

This completes the listing review initiated in connection with the Company's recent $15 million private placement of common shares.

