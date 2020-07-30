OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Bay du Nord Development Project , located approximately 450 kilometres offshore, east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement .

This is the third of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

A virtual meeting will be held during this consultation period to share information on the progress of the federal environmental assessment process for the project and to explain next steps. Representatives from the Agency, the proponent and expert federal departments will also be available to answer questions from participants

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until September 13, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80154 ). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As a next step, the Agency will prepare the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. The public will be invited to comment on these documents during a final public comment period on this project.

