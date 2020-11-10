According to the CDEC recommendation, halobetasol propionate and tazarotene should be reimbursed for improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, if specific conditions are met. 2

"As a company committed to the Canadian psoriasis community, we are sensitive to the challenges of patients and physicians seeking to improve quality of life and achieve clear skin. We are excited about the CDEC positive recommendation that moves DUOBRII closer to federal, provincial and territorial reimbursement, and we are very proud that DUOBRII is manufactured at our own facility here in Canada," said Richard Lajoie, president and general manager, Bausch Health, Canada.

DUOBRII is already reimbursed by the majority of private insurance plans in Canada.

DUOBRII lotion provides a novel combination action of two well-known ingredients having long-established efficacy profiles. When administered together in DUOBRII, they provide complementary effects due to their individual modes of action targeting different receptors and pathways to achieve anti-inflammatory control and epidermal morphologic restoration.1

DUOBRII is also unique based on its PRISMATREX™ technology, a polymeric emulsification system that provides a stable condition in which emulsion droplets retain their distribution across time and temperature.3

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. In Canada, the Company's prescription product portfolio is focused on eye health, dermatology and cardio-metabolic conditions. More information can be found on the Company's website at bauschhealth.ca.



