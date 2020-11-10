Bausch Health, Canada Receives a Positive Recommendation from the CADTH Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) for DUOBRII™ - a Novel Topical Antipsoriatic Prescription Drug Français
Nov 10, 2020, 06:55 ET
- DUOBRII is a topical antipsoriatic medication introduced in Canada1
- Positive CADTH recommendation moves DUOBRII closer to federal, provincial and territorial drug plan reimbursement
- DUOBRII provides the combined action of two compounds, halobetasol propionate, a corticosteroid, and tazarotene, a retinoid prodrug1
- Formulated with PRISMATREX™, a proprietary technology, DUOBRII lotion improves the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis1
- DUOBRII is manufactured for distribution throughout Canada and the United States at the Company's Quebec manufacturing facility in Laval
LAVAL, QC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bausch Health, Canada, part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC), ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the CADTH Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) issued a positive recommendation for DUOBRII™ (0.01% w/w halobetasol propionate and 0.045% w/w tazarotene), a combination product composed of a corticosteroid and a retinoid prodrug.1
According to the CDEC recommendation, halobetasol propionate and tazarotene should be reimbursed for improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, if specific conditions are met.2
"As a company committed to the Canadian psoriasis community, we are sensitive to the challenges of patients and physicians seeking to improve quality of life and achieve clear skin. We are excited about the CDEC positive recommendation that moves DUOBRII closer to federal, provincial and territorial reimbursement, and we are very proud that DUOBRII is manufactured at our own facility here in Canada," said Richard Lajoie, president and general manager, Bausch Health, Canada.
DUOBRII is already reimbursed by the majority of private insurance plans in Canada.
DUOBRII lotion provides a novel combination action of two well-known ingredients having long-established efficacy profiles. When administered together in DUOBRII, they provide complementary effects due to their individual modes of action targeting different receptors and pathways to achieve anti-inflammatory control and epidermal morphologic restoration.1
DUOBRII is also unique based on its PRISMATREX™ technology, a polymeric emulsification system that provides a stable condition in which emulsion droplets retain their distribution across time and temperature.3
