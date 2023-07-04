Bauer Hockey Welcomes New Hockey Canada CEO

Leading hockey brand reinstates full partnership, while acknowledging both progress and more to do to restore trust

"As a leader in the game, our priority has always been ensuring transparency and accountability, as well as driving positive change within Hockey Canada. It's critical that we ensure hockey is safe, accessible, inclusive and welcoming for all children and families.

"As much as we publicly recognized the serious challenges at Hockey Canada, we believe we now need to acknowledge the progress the organization has made in several key areas. While there is more work to do, Hockey Canada has implemented many of the proposals from the independent Cromwell report and as announced today hired a seasoned leader to serve as CEO.

"Katherine is an experienced executive who has led corporate turnarounds and balanced investing in grassroots programs with winning elite athletic competitions. Hockey Canada needs this specific experience and leadership, and Katherine has the background and vision to deliver it.

"Effective today, Bauer Hockey will reinstate its partnership with Hockey Canada. Together with Katherine and Hockey Canada, we want to help build a strategic plan that grows the game, prioritizes inclusion, and restores the trust of the Canadian people.

"We believe now is the time for corporate partners, broadcast sponsors and community leaders to support Hockey Canada. At the same time, we must all continue to hold the organization accountable for creating and executing a new vision that reflects our Canadian communities and provides equitable and enriching experiences for all to play the game.

"Our game has so much to offer, ranging from exercise to establishing lifelong friendships to creating good citizens. It's time to come together for the good of the game."

Mary-Kay served on Hockey Canada's CEO recruitment committee. She also serves on the NHL Female Advisory Committee and the board of mentors for the Future of Hockey Lab.

In 2022, Bauer Hockey paused its partnership with Hockey Canada, specifically its equipment arrangement with the men's World Junior team, and redirected those resources to girls, para and other initiatives to grow the game.

