Bauer Hockey's New Re-Akt Helmet Maximizes Fit, Comfort and Performance with Innovative Digital Scanning Technology

2022-23 NHL season saw stars Cale Makar, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and more wear custom BAUER Re-Akt helmet; Now available at select MyBAUER retail partners

BLAINVILLE, QC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- The world's No. 1 hockey brand has taken innovation and performance to new heights with its latest BAUER Re-Akt helmet. Designed and assembled at the BAUER Innovation Center in Blainville, Quebec, the new MyBauer Re-Akt was available to select Bauer Hockey NHL athletes last season and heading into the 2023-24 season it is now available for everyone through selected BAUER GAMEFIT authorized dealers where hockey players can experience the full custom fitting process.

Bauer Hockey’s Re-Akt helmet maximizes protection with new customized fit specific to each player.

"Whether we're talking about elite athletes, pond hockey players or kids in minor hockey, no two heads are alike," said Mathieu Desjardins, Senior Brand Manager of Protective Equipment at Bauer Hockey. "Hockey helmets have advanced and evolved over the last 50 years, and today 3D printing is accelerating this trend faster than ever. It's enabling Bauer to bring customized helmets to hockey players everywhere who want the maximum fit, best protection and ultimate performance for their game."

The new MyBAUER Re-Akt is part of the MyBAUER customized equipment program, which includes skates, sticks and other BAUER equipment. Bauer Hockey takes a full digital scan of a player's head at a retail location and creates a 3D printed liner using patented digital foam personalized to each individual head. Bauer is using its state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Blainville to treat the scan, 3D print the liner and manually assemble the helmet for each individual specification.

Bauer Hockey launched the new Re-Akt for the NHL last season, performing the digital scan and fitting experience for many of the game's best. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens and other players used a custom fitted MyBAUER Re-Akt on the ice last season. At the highest level, the MyBAUER Re-Akt helped these athletes with increased air flow, which helps players cool down faster and speeds recovery, and ensures the helmet always stays in place for maximum protection.

"The innovation at Bauer is amazing, and the team in Blainville is helping to lead the sports equipment industry in leveraging 3D printing and the role digital foam can play across the sports equipment industry," said Jon Walker, a digital foam expert at EOS North America. "We are proud of the role digital foam has played in the production of Bauer's premium helmet offering. Conventional manufacturing is not going to be supplanted by 3D printing, but rather augmented by it and this project is a stellar example."

