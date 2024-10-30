Iconic Canadian brand to become official team apparel partner

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hockey Canada and Bauer Hockey have announced a partnership expansion that will see the official equipment provider of Hockey Canada add the title of official team apparel partner, effective Nov. 1.

As part of the expansion, Bauer Hockey will outfit Canada's national team athletes with branded team apparel, provide fans with a new lifestyle apparel lineup and launch official replica jerseys in fall 2025.

"Hockey Canada is thrilled to expand our partnership with Bauer Hockey, which will benefit Canada's national men's, women's and para hockey teams throughout the next three years with Bauer as our official team apparel partner," said Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. "We are equally as excited for our fans, who will have access to more apparel options to wear as they cheer on Team Canada, including during the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa."

"For more than 20 years, we've been the official equipment partner to Hockey Canada, providing the best and most innovative product to help the athletes perform their best on the ice," said Darryl Hughes, senior director of marketing partnerships for Bauer Hockey. "With the expanded partnership, we see opportunities to elevate the experience for fans with new branded lifestyle apparel and replica jerseys and for athletes with their apparel needs off the ice."

During the three-year agreement, Bauer Hockey will also continue to provide Canada's national men's, women's and para hockey teams with helmets, visors, face masks, neck guards and gloves at all International Ice Hockey Federation events, as well as the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Fans can purchase the new apparel today at HockeyCanada.ca, Bauer.com and authorized Bauer Hockey retail partners across the country and at tournaments hosted by Hockey Canada, including in Ottawa at the 2025 World Juniors.

"Expanding our agreement advances more than our support for the athletes on the ice," said Mary-Kay Messier, vice-president of global marketing for Bauer Hockey. "We're continuing to invest into and develop initiatives with Hockey Canada to grow the game and help make it even more accessible to families and kids across the country. Hockey continues to be part of the fabric of our Canadian culture, and we believe providing fan apparel helps inspire a connection to hockey in Canada and opens the door to bring new families into the hockey community."

To learn more about Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information or to be removed from the media contact list, please contact:

Jeremy Knight

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Hockey Canada

(416) 451-3343

[email protected]

SOURCE Bauer