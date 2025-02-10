The Enchanting Collection Brings Fans a New Way to Celebrate the Disney Princess Characters Through the Power of Fragrance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With a spritz of charming scents and a sprinkle of Disney magic, Bath & Body Works' latest collaboration celebrates Disney Princess characters through enchanting fragrances. Today, the global leader in home fragrance and personal care announced it is collaborating with Disney to develop a dazzling collection of new products inspired by Disney Princess characters.

Bath & Body Works and Disney Collaborate to Launch Disney Princess Fragrance Collection (CNW Group/Bath & Body Works Canada)

Bath & Body Works will launch the Disney Princess -inspired collection in stores and online on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The collection features six brand new fragrances inspired by some of the most beloved Disney Princess characters: Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana and Tiana. The 81-product assortment is Bath & Body Works most extensive collaboration collection yet and consists of an array of products including fine fragrance mist, body wash and lotion, lip gloss, candles, hand soap and sanitizer and decorative accessories that highlight icons from each character's story, with prices ranging from $2.95 to $119.95.

"This is a special moment for Bath & Body Works customers and Disney fans alike as we look to deepen the fandom for these fairytales in our most enchanting collaboration yet," says Maurice Cooper, chief customer officer at Bath & Body Works. "Scent has the power to transform our thoughts, feelings and emotions and we're inviting customers to experience these beloved Disney characters like never before through the power of fragrance. As we continue the momentum of successful brand partnerships, we're committed to creating even more meaningful ways to reach and engage consumers and position Bath & Body Works at the center of culture and innovation."

"The Disney Princess and Bath & Body Works Collection stands apart through the distinctive qualities of each Princess, with Bath & Body Works uniquely crafting fragrances that embody their individual stories and empower fans to embrace their own inner princess," says Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of North America & Global Softlines. "This collaboration exemplifies how Disney weaves its princess magic into beloved national brands, delivering fresh products that delight both existing and new customers while maintaining consumer relevance."

Each fragrance was carefully crafted with a Disney Princess character in mind and designed to embody what each character represents and their unique personality traits. Through this collaboration, fans can explore each character's story and embrace what most resonates with them.

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCES

The Cinderella collection features notes of gardenia petals, enchanting musk and sapphire blue amber, representing Cinderella's tendencies to never give up and treat everyone with respect.

The Tiana collection is inspired by her drive and focus to make a dream real, the fragrance includes notes of delicate water lily, gilded amber and shimmering bayou woods.

The Belle collection encourages fans to dare to be different, confident and comfortable being themselves including notes of rose petals, sparkling buttercup and whipped vanilla in the fragrance.

The Ariel collection incorporates notes of sea salt breeze, golden citrus and coral waters that embodies Ariel's courage to explore new worlds and be resilient.

The Moana collection represents Moana's bold and strong-willed spirit to save her people and home, features notes of lush green palms, plumeria breeze and coconut water.

The Jasmine collection embodies how she defines her own path and stands up for what's right including notes of sparkling jasmine flower jeweled currants and soft woods.

For more information about the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection, visit https://www.bathandbodyworks.ca/en/t/collaborations/

