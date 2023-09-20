BATEAU À FLOT MONTREAL IS BACK FOR ITS 14TH EDITION

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - From Friday September 22, 9:00a.m., to Sunday, September 24, 4:00p.m., it's the rendez-vous for boating and recreational water sports enthusiasts : the Bateau à flot de Montréal. The event is back for its 14th edition, with over 100 new boats to discover all in one place!

In-water Boat Show - September 22dn to 24th 2023 - Old Port of Montreal (CNW Group/Nautisme Québec)

It's an opportunity to visit and try out boats on the water all weekend long. A multitude of exclusive brands and models of boats of all sizes, from 10 to 60 feet, are on offer. Luxury yachts such as Azimut 60, Navetta 52, Prestige 520S, Fairline GT50, Beneteau 48, Absolute 47 Fly, Euroyacht 44, Galeon 425 HTS, Bavaria 43 will be present! An Aquila catamaran, the Walter houseboat and the Sun Odyssey 380 sailboat. Discover cruisers like the Cutwater or Parker, and several 2024 pontoons, performance, fishing and pleasure boats, not forgetting the new Rand day-boat available with electric and gasoline propulsion, Taiga electric watercraft, Sea-doo Switch, inflatables and electric surfboards.

If you're the curious type who likes to discover what's new in the nautical field, Bateau à flot Montreal is for you. Are you planning to buy a boat? Now is the perfect time to take advantage of our end-of-season discounts. What's more, enter our Dodo sur l'eau contest for a chance to win 2 nights' accommodation in a floating home offered by Bauhaus and Eau Villa ! Visit our booths and meet our partners. This weekend, the action takes place at the Bassin Jacques Cartier in the Old Port of Montreal ! Come aboard!

Get your tickets and check the list of exhibitors at Bateau à flot de Montréal. Free admission for children and Nautisme Québec members.

About Bateau à flot and Nautisme Québec

This Nautisme Québec event is presented by Desjardins and our partner Aviva.

Nautisme Québec is a non-profit organization representing the boating and recreational nautical industry throughout Quebec. It supports and defends its members in the various spheres of boating safety, nautical tourism and sustainable development.

Nautisme Québec – Alliance de l'industrie nautique du Québec is:

More than 26 years of experience serving the boating industry,

150 member companies,

20,000 subscribed boaters.

