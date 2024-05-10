Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund to Support Planting 200,000 Trees Across Canada

Forests Ontario , together with its national division Forest Recovery Canada , is dedicated to the creation, restoration and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats.

VAUGHAN MILLS, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund is supporting the planting of 200,000 trees this year and next through Forests Ontario and their planting partners across Canada – creating and restoring more than 240 acres of forests in communities across the country.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund is supported by customers who round up their purchases at the register and online, helping to shape the future growth and health of our outdoors and all who love it.

Rick Hunter, General Manager, Bass Pro Shops Vaughan (left side of cheque) and Outfitters at Bass Pro Shops in Vaughan, Ontario present a Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund cheque to Forests Ontario's Kim Sellers and Kirsten Kekewich (right of cheque). (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

The recent donation to Forests Ontario from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund follows previous contributions in 2022 and 2020 that supported the planting of more than 306,500 trees, making the retailer one of the charity's most committed, ongoing partners.

"At Forests Ontario, we build strong relationships with a comprehensive network of experienced partners who understand the transformative power of healthy forests – and that includes Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Ontario, says. "We are proud of the healthy, resilient forests we will grow together across Canada and we hope it inspires other corporate partners to support the creation, restoration and care of our natural landscapes."

Over the past 20 years, Forests Ontario has supported the planting of more than 43 million trees and has earned the title of official Restoration Implementer of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. As an official Restoration Implementer, Forests Ontario has the knowledge and ability to help communities and corporate partners achieve their sustainability goals.

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's diverse, healthy, and resilient forests.

