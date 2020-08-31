"Children are going through a lot these days," says Natalie Joseph, representative for Baskin-Robbins Canada. "We are truly honoured to be there for them and their families and are ready to cheer them up with something everyone can get behind. Baskin-Robbins Creature Creations are the perfect way for families to enjoy an ice cream treat that will spark the imagination and provide a sense of wonder. We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Boys and Girls Club of Canada to extend that feeling to kids across the country."

This past July, Baskin-Robbins launched Creature Creations, a lineup of three creature-themed whimsical characters that elevates the traditional scoop to a new level of imagination. These Instagram-ready creatures can feature either a white chocolate monster's eyeball, unicorn horn or mermaid fin to adorn the top of any flavour combination, placed inside a distinctive cup featuring the face of a mermaid, unicorn or Halloween monster.

To date, Baskin-Robbins Canada has donated more than $50,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and is hoping to raise the bar on its contribution this year with a goal to raise an additional $15,000.

"For the past three years, we've aligned our summer or fall marketing efforts with the work of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, and it's been truly amazing," says Joseph. "With the help of our fellow Canadian customers, we're able to bring a smile to our children, through ice cream, while supporting other children throughout our communities. We're elated to be able to do this and encourage our customers to continue to be as generous as they can as we strive to increase our funds in this more challenging year."

Baskin-Robbins will place collection boxes in-store to encourage donations.

"From successful fundraising campaigns to generous in-kind donations, Baskin Robbins Canada continues to show its commitment to Boys and Girls Clubs and the families and communities we serve across the country," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "We are thrilled to be their charity of choice and look forward to growing this partnership—the future is bright!"

With the help of more than 16,000 volunteers, 6,800 staff and caring corporate partners, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada serves more than 200,000 kids each year in 775 communities across the country. Clubs provide programs in career development, cooking, lifestyle, leadership and learning. They provide a safe space for youth to learn and grow to become responsible, and compassionate citizens. 69 per cent of alumni of the organization say a Club saved their life. For more information, or to donate, visit bgccan.com .

To participate in the fundraiser, visit your local Baskin-Robbins shop or browse online at baskinrobbins.ca .

