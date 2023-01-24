BASF recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - For the first time, BASF has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp. The award recognizes BASF's ongoing commitment to supporting young professionals entering the workforce and its initiatives to retain top talent within the organization.

BASF employee checking shipments at the BASF Canada Toronto site (CNW Group/BASF Canada)

Mediacorp, the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals, cited BASF Canada for its comprehensive employee development programs that aid young talent who are in the early stages of their careers. Programs include a development program with rotational roles, paid internships, co-op and mentorship opportunities, training programs, tuition assistance, and subsidies for professional accreditations.

"BASF's presence in multiple and varied industries, such as agriculture, construction and automotive, provide an array of interest areas to young people entering into the workforce," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "Combined with a learning culture, BASF Canada is an attractive organization for contribution and growth."

On an annual basis, BASF Canada offers approximately 150 internship opportunities and up to nine positions in the company's Professional Development Program, most of whom are then hired for permanent jobs once their internship is completed.

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers in terms of the programs they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits like tuition assistance and co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, and career management programs to look for initiatives that assist younger workers to advance faster in the organization. When defining award recipients, editors also look at the composition and profile of each employer's workforce.

BASF Canada's commitment to its employees has earned the company other Mediacorp awards, such as being named one of Canada's Top Employers for 9 consecutive years and one of Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers for 10 years. BASF was also recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes.

Learn more by visiting BASF Canada's profile.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.5 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

SOURCE BASF Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Daniela Lopera, +1-437-424-0346, [email protected]