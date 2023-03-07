BASF Canada releases three-year Diversity, Inclusion & Equity strategy

Recognized by Mediacorp as one of Canada's Best Diverse Employers for the first time

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - For the first time, BASF has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp, which recognizes Canadian companies for their exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.

"This recognition highlights BASF's ongoing efforts to foster conscious inclusion and a diverse workforce," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "Today, we have released our BASF Canada three-year Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy to enable sustained and meaningful progress. The strategy is guided by our corporate values and focuses on empowering our employees and leaders through a variety of relevant and impactful actions and programs."

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have long been fundamental to the work we do at BASF. The company is focused on building an even more diverse workforce to continuously reaffirming its commitment to sustained progress. Through the three-year action plan and targets, BASF will reach its aspirational state of a culture ingrained with diversity, equity, and inclusion by 2025.

The strategy was created with a solid foundation around three newly developed strategic pillars, Develop, Empower and Impact. Internally, BASF Canada will continue to focus on acquiring and developing top talent through industry-leading programs and practices and fostering an inclusive workplace with diverse perspective. Externally, the company is committed to positively impacting the communities in which it operates to support and enable opportunities for Canadians, including underrepresented groups.

BASF Canada's efforts to foster an inclusive culture include:

Offering all employees access to over 10 Employee Resource Groups, which are employee-led and focus on creating a sense of community for colleagues with similar interests and backgrounds

Conducting bi-annual Inclusion employee pulse checks to measure progress and gather employee feedback

Focusing on psychological health and safety and flexible work offerings to support employee wellbeing

Requiring performance goals dedicated to DEI for all People Leaders

Supporting local communities through the Employee Volunteering Benefit, where employees can leverage one paid day to volunteer at an organization of their choice

Pursuing the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) certification

Click here to view the three-year DEI Strategy.

Click here to view BASF Canada's profile as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers.

BASF Canada's other recent awards include:

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.5 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

