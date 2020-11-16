BASF named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 7th consecutive year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - BASF Canada has been recognized by Mediacorp as one of Canada's Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year.

Mediacorp, the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals, has included BASF in its ranking of companies leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for the benefits that the employer offers in Canada, including its retirement planning assistance, pension plan and health benefits with family coverage, as well as premiums that extend to eligible retirees.

Furthermore, BASF has been selected due to its extensive engagement focus to capture feedback from employees through surveys (internally called "Employee Voices"). An Employee Engagement Score derived from this survey has been included as a non-financial Key Performance Indicator in the company's scorecard. "Our employees are key to the successful implementation of BASF's strategy. We are convinced of the value of creating a diverse and inclusive working environment founded on inclusive leadership and based on mutual trust, respect and dedication to top performance" said Marcelo Lu, President of BASF Canada.

This year, the ranking also considered how corporations supported employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. BASF has implemented a "Giving Back" strategy in Canada focused on supporting its employees and the wider community through a number of initiatives. BASF has applied stringent safety protocols at all sites, to additional benefits and financial emergency financial support. Moreover, in terms of supporting communities, BASF's Windsor, Ontario site—which normally produces OEM coatings and refinishes—shifted its lines to produce around 170,000 litres of hand sanitizer that was donated to front line workers and essential services across Canada. In addition, BASF also provided other personal protective equipment (PPE), such as disinfectant, gloves, protective suits and masks to hospitals, care facilities and other institutions in areas of high need and contributed $64,000 to Food Banks Canada to support food purchasing, distribution and resourcing within food banks across the country amid the pandemic.

"What BASF has done during the pandemic was, in my opinion, a natural response from a company with a core mission to create a better, more sustainable society. We demonstrated to communities, our partners and customers that BASF is a strategic partner to have in difficult times" said Thilo Birkenheier, Head of Business Services BASF Canada

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

BASF Canada's commitment to its employees has earned the company other awards such as Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers (2020), Top Employers for Canadians Over 40 (2020), Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2020), Top International Corporate Citizens (2020), Canada's Safest Chemistry Employer (2020) or Excellence Awards in Workplace Safety Insurance Board (WSIB) Safety Culture, among others.

Check Mediacorp's editorial Reasons for Selection here.

