BASF invites local classrooms to celebrate National Chemistry Week at ROM

From May 28 to July 31 , BASF and ROM are accepting classroom nominations for a chance to win a field trip to the Royal Ontario Museum for National Chemistry Week celebration

, BASF and ROM are accepting classroom nominations for a chance to win a field trip to the Royal Ontario Museum for National Chemistry Week celebration 5 schools in the GTA will be selected to discover the collections at ROM and participate in an exclusive BASF Kids' Lab

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - BASF and the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) are partnering to offer schools in the greater Toronto area (GTA) the opportunity to participate in an exclusive BASF Kids' Lab at ROM. BASF's Kids' Lab is the signature STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) program for youth ages 4 to 12, designed to provide a fun, hands-on learning environment that connects chemistry with the world around us.

BASF & ROM are partnering to offer schools in the GTA a chance to participate in an exclusive BASF Kids' Lab at ROM Post this Young ROM visitor participating in BASF Kids’ Lab ‘The Rainbow Connection’ (CNW Group/BASF Canada)

The BASF Kids' Lab School Nomination Program will offer BASF and ROM employees and partners, as well as museum visitors and educators in the GTA, the opportunity to nominate classrooms and schools to access a full-day field trip to ROM during National Chemistry Week, taking place the week of October 20th, 2024.

"More than 650 students participated in our first National Chemistry Week activities at ROM last year," said Apala Mukherjee, President of BASF Canada. "This year, we are excited to hear which classrooms would benefit the most from a visit to ROM and participation in BASF Kids' Lab."

"For young students interested in chemistry, there are few things more exciting than learning the subject at ROM – a museum with the largest natural history collection in Canada, and some of the country's greatest scientists," says Josh Basseches, ROM Director & CEO.

As part of BASF and ROM's three-year partnership, BASF offers a Chemistry Week celebration for students at ROM, which includes a full-day visit to the museum and a 30-minute guided lesson with a ROM educator in the galleries. Students also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive BASF Kids' Lab experiment to explore the wonders of chemistry through "The Rainbow Connection." This lab focuses on the chromatographic process and separation of the components of colourful felt-tip pens using white chalk and water.

To ensure the program aligns with the school curriculum, the nomination campaign is exclusively open to 3rd and 4th-grade classrooms from schools in the GTA. A panel of BASF and ROM representatives will review the nominations. Five schools will be chosen from the nominations received, and each selected school will receive a full-day field trip for two classrooms. Consideration will be taken for underrepresented schools with diverse populations and schools with multiple nominations.

Individuals are invited to submit one nomination per person using this form from May 28, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about BASF's School Nomination Campaign, please visit this page.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation in North America. BASF has approximately over 1,000 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.5 billion in 2023. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

SOURCE BASF Canada

For further information: Media Relations contact: Daniela Lopera, +1-437-424-0346, [email protected]