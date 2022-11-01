BASF Canada and Bullfrog Power support upskilling Indigenous workers with a $25,000 donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BASF Canada and Bullfrog Power have come together with Iron & Earth to support upskilling Indigenous workers in the renewable energy sector. Through a joint $25,000 donation from BASF Canada and Bullfrog Power, Iron & Earth provided funding to the Community Wind Skills Training Program and Maskwacis Cultural College. This program supports the green energy infrastructure required to transition Canada's grid to renewable sources and meet climate targets.

The Community Wind Skills Training Program curriculum has been created in collaboration with Indigenous communities and teaches the technical knowledge and skills required for a career in renewable energy, as well as Indigenous perspectives on renewable energy, reconciliation, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. In the process of completing the program, trainees established two solar arrays rated at 5.28kW DC and 6kW AC, and a 1.1kW wind turbine that will bring power to the community.

"Iron & Earth is proud to support Maskwacis in bringing much needed green economy infrastructure and skills to their community," said Luisa Da Silva, Executive Director, Iron & Earth. "There are talented community members for whom a bit of upskilling allows them to thrive in the energy transition. In turn, the societal transition to address climate change needs Indigenous knowledge at its core to promote environmental justice and a healthy planet for all who share our ecosystems. Iron & Earth thank our sponsor partners Bullfrog Power and BASF Canada who have helped make this opportunity a reality."

"We are proud to partner once again with BASF and Iron & Earth to help develop community-based renewable energy initiatives," said Suha Jethalal, President, Bullfrog Power. "The bullfrogpowered™ community is pleased to support the Four Nations of Maskwacis as they lead the way to a renewably powered future."

BASF Canada, Bullfrog Power, and Iron & Earth celebrated this collaboration in a ribbon-cutting celebration at Maskwacis Cultural College on September 2, 2022, which was structured in a traditional first nations ceremony format. The ribbon cutting included a pipe ceremony, a cultural feast, and a drum group with the Maskwacis community.

The event was an opportunity to celebrate the success of the 2022 Renewable Skills training programs with the trainees and to hear about their experience and impact of solar and wind installations. A video highlighting the event can be found by visiting here.

"This is another significant milestone in our partnership with Bullfrog Power, where we support local clean energy programs in communities across the country," said Eva Musso, Head of Sustainability and Government Relations, BASF Canada. "Together by partnering with Iron & Earth, we can support the Maskwacis community as it transitions to a cleaner future."

Funding the Community Wind Skills Training Program and Maskwacis Cultural College provides support for the project including transportation, accommodations, and hospitality for instructors and trainees who are participating in the project.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada and had sales of $2.5 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Bullfrog Power, Spark Power's sustainability division

Bullfrog Power, part of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada's energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a renewable energy choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts also offers solutions including power purchase agreements, energy efficiency, on-site solar, and a suite of green energy products. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn , Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

