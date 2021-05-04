BASF Canada and Bullfrog Power launch documentary on Circular Economy to educate Canadians on a more efficient resource management system

"The Afterlife of Waste", a collaborative project featuring different industry stakeholders, looks at the current challenges of plastic waste management in Canada, and positions the circular economy concept as one of the solutions to reduce its impact.

"Transitioning from a linear 'take – make –waste' approach to a circular approach that uses waste as an input to produce new products is central in policy, industry and societal discussions in recent years," said Amy Sandhu, Head of Sustainability and Government Relations at BASF Canada. "Innovations from the chemical industry are crucial to this transformation and that is why, at BASF, we are currently driving forward numerous innovation projects for the circular economy. However, we acknowledge that in order to close the loop, a circular economy business model needs to be adopted by the whole value chain, and that collaborative approach is what we have tried to convey in this documentary."

The documentary explores the additional benefits that a circular approach brings from the perspective of producers, retailers, consumers, post-consumers and regulators. Relevant industry players such as BASF Canada, Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), Club Coffee, Deloitte, Ecosafe, Loblaw Companies Limited, London Drugs, Sodexo, the Circular Economy Innovation Council, ZooShare Biogas, and TerraCycle are featured in this project representing the different stages of the value chain.

"Energy is a material input in any production or waste system, just like paper, plastic, or water. Bullfrog Power's goal is to transition our energy systems to clean, renewable sources—and in doing so, we can reduce the impact of entire value chains. But as "The Afterlife of Waste" shows, energy can also be an output, allowing us to extract energy resources from the waste that currently ends up in landfills or ecosystems," said Suha Jethalal, General Manager at Bullfrog Power. "Moving to a circular economy, like shifting to 100% renewable energy, is a challenge we need to take on as a global community."

"The Afterlife of Waste" will be officially launched in Fall 2021. To learn more about this documentary visit https://theafterlifeofwaste.com

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF's activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com .

About Bullfrog Power, Spark Power's sustainability division

Bullfrog Power, part of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada's energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a renewable energy choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts also offers solutions including power purchase agreements, energy efficiency, on-site solar, and a suite of green energy products. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE BASF Canada

For further information: BASF Media Contact: Name: Lorena Lujan Rubio, Tel.: (647) 236-6376, Email: [email protected]; Bullfrog Power Media Contact: Name: Sean Andernacht, Tel.: (416) 360-3464 x0248, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.basf-canada.com

