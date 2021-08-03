BASELABS Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its industry-leading Sensor Fusion Product that opens a new sourcing strategy

The software can be easily integrated with the sensor fusion technology in end applications - independently of the sensor technology and vendor

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European sensor data fusion for autonomous driving applications market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BASELABS GmbH with the 2021 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its software for sensor fusion, BASELABS Create Embedded. The configurable software uses information from multiple sensors for object, pedestrian, and traffic detection to help automobile manufacturers improve performance and safety.

"The fusion algorithms provided with BASELABS Create Embedded completely support existing automotive sensors, such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras, and are accurate to hand-written codes. Data fusion allows manufacturers to use faster and easily integrable solutions, reducing the need for additional components or expensive installation," said Ranjana Lakshmi, Senior Research Analyst. "Although BASELABS is currently focused on the automotive industry, it aims to expand into the manufacturing, railway, and transportation industries."

BASELABS' software allows customers to reduce the reliance on sensor providers and manufacturers by enabling them to manipulate the algorithms to suit their unique needs. The company's product provides the most commonly used elementary data fusion algorithms that can be easily accessed by customers that have licensed the fusion platform. Moreover, the user interface helps end-users define the number of available sensors and configure the data fusion algorithm to function with the system setup and the existing configuration.

"We are proud to provide a flexible alternative sourcing option for sensor fusion with our software product. The Frost & Sullivan 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award underlines the potential of such a strategy to efficiently meet the permanently changing market and technology requirements and to stay competitive. With our product strategy, we are contributing to safe automated driving not only for one brand or one car model, but for all vehicles", states Robin Schubert, CEO at BASELABS.

"Besides an exceptional product, BASELABS offers value-added services, such as assisting customers with on-boarding and licensing and resolving maintenance issues. It has obtained exida ISO 26262:2018, proving the software algorithms are safe for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving applications," noted Lakshmi. "Overall, BASELABS' strategy of providing the vital sensor fusion services and optimizing customers' business practices and functionality has established it as a leading contender in the European market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About BASELABS GmbH

BASELABS is executing on the vision of "safe automated driving for all vehicles." The company provides software products to make the development of sensor fusion efficient and scalable. BASELABS is a trustworthy partner for automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide. The company was founded in 2012 and is in shared ownership by its four founders and Vector Informatik GmbH. Thus, BASELABS is strategically independent of any OEM, Tier 1, or sensor supplier in the market.

