Barton Street East in Hamilton Named Ontario's Worst Road for a Second Consecutive Year

THORNHILL, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The votes are in, and the CAA Worst Road for 2023 is Barton Street East in Hamilton. Barton Street's persistent issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement have led to its dubious distinction. The road first appeared on the top 10 list in 2019 and has steadily climbed its way to the top now for the second year in a row.

Taking the second and third place spots are roads that at one point have also crowned the top of the list, Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County.

The votes are in, and the CAA Worst Road for 2023 is Barton Street East in Hamilton. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario) Barton Street's persistent issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement have led to its dubious distinction. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

"The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points," said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president for CAA South Central Ontario. "For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario."

Four new roads have debuted this year on the provincial top 10 list. Laclie Street, Orillia, Steeles Avenue East, Toronto, Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton and Hurontario Street, Mississauga.

Many of the roads nominated have undergone or are undergoing significant improvements. The success stories of the campaign are primarily attributed to the government's prioritization of infrastructure through multi-year capital investments. These investments demonstrate the impact of proactive measures on enhancing road conditions and addressing public concerns.

The CAA Worst Road list is verified this year by the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO).

"RCCAO is proud to support and partner with this year's CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign to give Ontarians a platform to raise awareness about the state of vital road infrastructure in their communities," said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. "The campaign highlights once again the need for dedicated funding to address the state-of-good-repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure needed to support our growing province. I want to thank RCCAO members for their initiative to offer their technical expertise to this campaign, including the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA), Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT), and the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA)."

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2023

Barton Street East , Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Finch Avenue West, Toronto Laclie Street, Orillia Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Worst Roads by Region

Central— Laclie Street, Orillia

Laclie Street, Eastern— County Road 49, Prince Edward County

County Road 49, Prince Edward County Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Hurontario Street, Niagara— Portage Road, Niagara Falls

Portage Road, North— Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins

Algonquin Boulevard East, Southwest— Lauzon Parkway, Windsor

Lauzon Parkway, Western— York Road, Guelph

York Road, Ottawa— Carling Avenue, Ottawa

For regional lists and historical results please visit: https://www.caasco.com/advocacy/worst-roads

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.5 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Victoria Marchisello, Communications Specialist, C: (416) 550-1979, E: [email protected]